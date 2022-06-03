Governors Ball Tickets Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Get Last-Minute Tix to See Halsey, Kid Cudi & More

If you don’t have Governors Ball tickets, act fast because tickets to the music festival with Halsey, Kid Cudi and dozens of other artists is selling out fast.

The Governors Ball Music Festival—also known as Gov Ball—started in 2011 as a festival that celebrated dozens of musical genres, including rock, electronic, hip-hop, indie, Americana, pop and folk. The festival, which has expanded from one day to three days, held its first event on Governors Island in New York City in 2011 before moving to Randall’s Island Park in 2012. The event was held at Randall’s Island Park from 2012 to 2019. (The 2020 Governors Ball was cancelled due to the current health crisis.) The festival moved to Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, New York City, in 2021 and has been held at the stadium ever since.

As for headliners, Governors Ball—which sees attendance of around 150,000 people each year—has had performers like Kid Cudi, Vampire Weekend, Jack White, Eminem, Travis Scott, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliot, J Balvin, Post Malone and dozens of other A-list artists perform on their stage. Among the performers for Governors Ball 2022 are sister duo Aly & AJ, who were also the cover for StyleCaster’s Festival Issue in May 2022. The band is made up of sisters Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka. “Aly and I,” AJ told StyleCaster about the sisters’ start as child stars on the Disney Channel.“ We really found our voices at a young age, and that’s carried us into adulthood. We’re very clear about our decision-making. We don’t self-doubt too much. We check in with each other, and that’s about it.

If you love music and good time, you may be on the hunt for Governors Ball tickets to see Halsey, Kid Cudi, J. Cole and other artists perform at this year’s festival. Read on for how to buy Governors Ball tickets before they sell out and how to score a massive discount to make this year’s event that much cheaper.

Where to buy Governors Ball tickets

Where can fans buy Governors Ball 2022 tickets? Governors Ball tickets were available on GovernorsBallMusicFestival.com, with prices divided into three tiers depending on when fans purchases tickets. For three-day General Admission tickets, Early Bird tickets cost $279 plus fees; Advance tickets cost $299 plus fees; and Regular tickets cost $319 plus fees. Both Early Bird and Advance tickets have sold out. For three-day VIP tickets, Early bird tickets cost $609 plus fees; Advance tickets cost $699 plus fees; and Regular tickets cost $709 plus fees. Both Early Bird and Advance tickets have sold out. One-day General Admission tickets and one-day VIP tickets are also available for $129 plus fees and $269 plus fees respectively.

While most Governors Ball tickets are sold out on the Governors Ball site, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings, and Ticketmaster. Read on for how to buy Governors Ball tickets so you don’t miss this year’s festival.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Governors Ball“ Select tickets for a Three-Day Pass or a One-Day Pass for Friday (June 10), Saturday (June 11) or Sunday (June 12) To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Governors Ball 2022!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Governors Ball“ Select tickets for a Three-Day Pass or a One-Day Pass for Friday (June 10), Saturday (June 11) or Sunday (June 12) Click Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Governors Ball 2022!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Governors Ball “ Click See Tickets To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy Governors Ball 2022 !

When is Governors Ball 2022?

Governors Ball 2022 is from Friday, June 10, 2022, to Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Where is Governors Ball 2022?

Governors Ball 2022 is at Citi Field in New York City. The stadium, which has a capacity of more than 45,000 people, is located in the Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Flushing, Queens, New York City, and is the home field of the Major League Baseball team, the New York Mets.

Who are the Governors Ball 2022 headliners?

The Governors Ball 2022 headliners are Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole. See below for which days each headliner is performing

Kid Cudi – Friday, June 10, 2022

Halsey – Saturday, June 11, 2022

J. Cole – Sunday, June 12, 2022

What is the Governors Ball 2022 lineup?

The Governors Ball 2022 lineup includes artists like Migos, Jack Harlow, Flume and Jazmine Sullivan. See below for the full Governors Ball 2022 lineup and which days each artist is performing.

Friday, June 10, 2022

Kid Cudi

Migos

Jack Harlow

Louis the Child

Black Pumas

Skepta

Quinn XCII

JPEGMAFIA

Beabadoobee

Coi Leray

Channel Tres

The Knocks

Samia

Blu Detiger

Aly & AJ

Paris Texas

Julia Wolf

Between Friends

Ultra Q

Plastic Picnic

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Halsey

Flume

Roddy Ricch

Joji

Still Woozy

Ashnikko

YG

Chelsea Cutler

Tove Lo

Denzwel Curry

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Gus Dapperton

Benee

Peach Trees Rascals

Tom Odell

Valley

Almost Monday

DEHD

Octavio the Dweeb

Millington

Sunday, June 12, 2022

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

Clairo

Becky G

Jazmine Sullivan

100 Gecs

Japanese Breakfast

J.J.D

Coin

Soccer Mommy

Surf Curse

Duckwrth

Del Water Gap

Jax

Ken Car$on

De’Wayne

The Brummies

Kaien Cruz

