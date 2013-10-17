How the Government Shutdown Has Affected Shoppers

The government shutdown may be over, but according to an article in WWD, the damage to the U.S. economy in terms of extraneous consumer shopping (read: shoes, bags, and other fun things) may have already been done. It may seem like what the folks in Washington are doing (or not doing, as the case may be) doesn’t really affect us little folks at the bottom of the citizenry pool, but as it turns out, that might not be the case.

Last night, President Obama signed a bill to officially end government shutdown, funding the government through Jan. 15 and raising the debt ceiling through Feb. 7. According to the WWD, economists at IHS Global Insight said the government shutdown effectively “cost the economy $3.1 billion in gross domestic product from lost government services alone.”

So how does this affect shoppers and retail? “The consumer is very concerned and holding back,” retail consultant Walter Loeb told WWD. “No one knows what anything means, whether for their own income, higher taxes, and all. With so much uncertainty, the consumer is not in the mood to spend.”

Consumer psychologist Kit Yarrow added that this kind of attitude toward spending typically lasts from a few weeks to a month. “[Shoppers] are more self-reliant, looking for their own solutions,” she said. “They feel much more ‘all about me.’ It makes them more opportunistic when it comes to getting more for less. Nobody really feels happy or optimistic right now and that does affect spending.”

In terms of our personal spending, we feel that our shopping hasn’t been all that impacted by what’s going on in Washington. In all honesty, it seems like this shutdown—aside from being kind of terrifying in a very cerebral, “our government can’t afford to keep itself running” kind of way—had little to no effect on our actual lives. (We had to cancel our last-minute plans to visit Yosemite National Park, but that’s about it.)

Do you think you’ve been shopping less (or do you plan to do so) in light of recent political events? Vote below!