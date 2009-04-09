Governator Out, Georges Marciano In?

The 62-year-old co-founder of Guess wants to take a turn at politics, starting with a run for the California governor’s office. According to today’s WWD, entrepreneur Georges Marciano, famous for launching the career of Anna Nicole Smith, announced his candidacy this week and plans to run as an Independent. With platforms such as job creation and not increasing taxes (what novel ideas), I am curious to see how this one pans out.

As a side note, when I think of Marciano, don’t you think extremely short, tight, and low-cut club wear (it’s like Guess’ way more revealing older sister)? I’m just saying…