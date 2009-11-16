Gourmet Coffee: Get the Perfect Cup at Home

With the right tools, anyone can make a perfect cup of coffee. Let us help you brew delicious coffee at home.

First, you need to perfect your ingredients. You should use the best quality beans; if you start with bad beans, how can you make delicious coffee? These beans should always be freshly ground to the right consistency.

Since coffee is mostly water, if you start out with bad-tasting water, it will result in bad-tasting coffee. If you wouldn’t drink straight from your tap, you shouldn’t make coffee with that water. Use filtered water if necessary. The water should also be at the right temperature–never boiling, but just below boiling, around 195 degrees.

Next, make sure your beans are ground according to the brewing method you prefer, with even pieces. As a rule, you will need 2 tablespoons of coffee per 6 ounces of water, but you can tweak this to your liking. Choose your coffee-making contraption, and now you are ready to make some coffee!

Drip

This is the most common way to make coffee at home. Just grind your coffee to a medium grind, add the water and the coffee, and turn it on.

French Press

Also known as a press pot, coarsely ground beans should be used for this method. Mix the grinds with the water, let sit for four minutes, and plunge.

Percolator

Percolated coffee is usually made on the stove, although electric percolators are also available. A pot is filled with water, and there is a contraption to hold the beans above the water. The coffee grinds should be on the coarser side, somewhere in between drip and French press. Heat up the water until it’s just bubbling, lower the fire, add the coffee, and let it percolate.

Turkish Coffee

This method, popular in the Middle East, uses coffee that is ground finely, almost into a powder. The coffee and water are boiled together and not separated, and the grinds, or dregs, settle to the bottom.

Cold-Brew

With this method, you are making a concentrated coffee brew to dilute with water. Add cold water and ice, and it far surpasses adding ice to hot coffee for the perfect iced coffee. Use medium grind coffee; 1/3 cup of grinds to 1 ½ cups of water. Mix and let sit for at least 12 hours. Strain twice and serve, diluting the concentrate one-to-one with water. Although you can spend money on a cold-brewing kit, the best way to do it is to use a jar.

With these tips, you’ll save money and never have to buy a calorie-filled coffee drink again.