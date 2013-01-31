How to Make Gourmet Chicken Wings For Super Bowl Sunday

The guilty pleasure of just about everyone in America is watching the Super Bowl while eating chicken wings (America is expected to eat 1.23 billion wings during the big weekend ahead). Wanting to put a fancy spin on our chicken wing tradition we consulted with Chef David Rosner (pictured) of Paige Hospitality Group’s Ainsworth Park. His key tip (which we can’t wait to try): “A good fancy spin for wings is to cook the wings in duck fat before frying them. This will give a more robust flavor to the wings, better crispy outside and softer inside.” Another dish that Chef Rosner suggests for a high brow Super Bowl fete is Oysters Rockefeller. Chef Rosner points out that “the dish is originally from New Orleans and named for John D. Rockefeller.”

Both of Chef Rosner’s recipes are below. Have a favorite Super Bowl food recipe? Share it with us in the comments.

Chef David Rosner’s Chicken Wings:

Ingredients:

2 pounds chicken wings

2 quarts duck fat

6 cloves garlic

2 sprigs thyme

1 tablespoon salt

For Sauce:

2 cups sriracha

¼ cup buttermilk

1 stick butter

Method:

In a heavy bottom 4-quart pot bring the duck fat, garlic, and thyme to a very slow low simmer. Season the wings with the salt and place in the duck fat for 15 minutes or until very tender. Remove from the fat. Turn the temperature of the fat to 375 degrees. Use a thermometer to calculate temperature. Deep fry the wings until golden brown. Mix the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl and toss the wings. Ready to serve. Have fun.

Chef David Rosner’s Oysters Rockefeller:

Ingredients:

Two dozen fresh oysters on the half shell, oyster liquor reserved

1 bunch flat-leaf Italian parsley

4 scallions (including the green part)

1 bunch tarragon leaves

1 bunch chervil

1/2 cup dried fresh bread crumbs

1 pound unsalted butter, softened

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Tabasco to taste

2 tablespoons Pernod

Rock salt

Method:

Finely chop the parsley, green onions, celery leaves, tarragon, and chervil. Mix this together with the bread crumbs and the softened butter in a food processor. Season to taste with salt and pepper, Tabasco, and Pernod. Pre-heat your broiler. Spread the rock salt over a large baking sheet. Spoon an equal amount of the herb butter over each oyster. Broil until herb butter is bubbling, about 4 minutes. Serve immediately.