Edgy-Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round

There are tons of reasons fall kicks absolute ass. Just when you’re ready to declare open war on the withering summer temperatures—when you’re on day 100 of nonstop humidity and you’ve thoroughly exhausted all your sundress options—in comes fall to save the day.
Fall is there for you, eradicating your tan lines with its chilly sweater weather, providing you with therapeutic leaves to crunch and offering you gallons of apple cider to chug. Fall is just a good friend like that.
And then, right when you think fall has given you all it’s got, Halloween season arrives.
Honestly, if you don’t enjoy getting spooky, then I don’t want to know you. Halloween is the best time of year to unleash your inner edgy queen—black lipstick, dramatic hemlines, costume jewelry and all. You might not normally be into all-black-everything ensembles, but on All Hallows Eve (and the 30 days leading up to it), all bets are off.
And no glam-goth aesthetic is complete without glam-goth home decor to match.
While some may prefer to fill their homes with adorable pumpkins, kitschy spider webs or grotesque figurines, we tend to opt for a more elegant display—albeit an achromatic one. Come October 1, our apartments are transformed into full-blown glam-goth paradises, complete with haunting images, eerie knickknacks and all kinds of black candles.
The best part: This oh-so spooky decor comes without an expiration date. Purple roses, black chandeliers and creepy art get edgier the longer you leave them up. Keep this decor displayed year-round, and you might have everyone in your life convinced your glam-goth phase wasn’t just a phase, after all—it was a full-blown lifestyle shift.
Ahead, shop 31 glam-goth home decor items you can buy during October and leave up for as long as you damn well please. Because that inner queen you unleashed earlier? She doesn’t have to go anywhere—at least, not until you want her to.
A version of this story was originally published in August 2016.
Black Magic Candle
What's the first thing your spooky home makeover needs? A spooky smell.
Black Magic candle, $20 at Williams Sonoma
Photo:
Williams Sonoma.
Box of Roses
Give your floral arrangements a dramatic adjustment with this brooding bouquet (made of real flowers that will live for a really, really long time).
Box of Roses, $399 at Venus et Fleur
Photo:
Venus et Fleur.
Sand Jar
Can you think of anything more sinister than this ominous jar of sand? (We can't.)
Sand jar, $2 at Z Gallerie
Photo:
Z Gallerie.
Black Wood Bead 8-Light Chandelier
Because no haunted mansion is complete without a chandelier.
Black wood bead 8-light chandelier, $280 at World Market
Photo:
World Market.
18" Hourglass
Give your desk (or shelf) a personality upgrade for the witching season.
18" hourglass, $40 at Z Gallerie
Photo:
Z Gallerie.
Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Pillow
Get your animal side on with this intense (faux!) fur pillow.
Marisa tipped faux fur pillow, $59 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Music of the Spheres Mezzo Chimes
Ask not for whom the winds chime!
Music of the Spheres Mezzo Chimes, $140 at ABC Carpet and Home
Photo:
ABC Carpet and Home.
D.L. & Co. Snake Journal
Don't worry—these snakes never hiss and tell.
D.L. & Co. snake journal, $16 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Color Drip Taper Candle Set
Drippy candles are the ultimate luxe-Halloween mood.
Color drip taper candle set, $5 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Tarot Card 12" Wall Clock
You don't have to check this clock to know it's spooky time.
Tarot Card 12" wall clock, $29 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Storm Dinner Plate
Eat your snacks the way Morticia Addams would want you to.
Storm dinner plate, $32 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Aura Geode Decorative Object
Nothing like a big mysterious rock to get you into Halloween mode.
Aura Geode decorative object, $48 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Fleuriosity Flourishing Lungs Art Print
This art print is equal parts beautiful and unsettling. In other words, it's perfect.
Fleuriosity Flourishing Lungs art print, $19 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Black Rose Faux Flower
Because "floral" and "colorful" shouldn't have to be mutually inclusive.
Black rose faux flower, $6 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
DOIY Design Hestia Blue Column Candle
Candles, candles and more candles.
DOIY Design Hestia blue column candle, $35 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Crescent Moon Tabletop Mirror
Why not bring the moon inside for a change?
Crescent moon tabletop mirror, $10 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Black Obsidian Heart
Be a little blackhearted, just this once.
Black obsidian heart, $15 at Etsy
Photo:
IntergalacticCrystal/Etsy.
Hand Lighter Mug
Make your morning coffee a little edgier by sipping it from this mug.
Hand Lighter mug, $10 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Square Trade Goods Co. Reed Diffuser
Bubble bubble, (essential) oil and trouble.
Square Trade Goods Co. reed diffuser, $26 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
4oz Votive Soy Candles
Let these stylish candles light your way.
4oz votive soy candles $49 at Bijou
Photo:
Bijou.
Peach and Gold for Deny Psychic Readings Tapestry
The psychic is in.
Peach and Gold for Deny Psychic Readings tapestry, $44 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Jarmél by Jarmel Witch Hat Incense Holder
A witch hat that deals out spooky vibes and sweet scents all day long.
Jarmél by Jarmel Witch Hat incense holder, $18 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Button Tufted Chaise Settee
Lounge like a proper goth in this chaise.
Button tufted chaise settee, $939 at Target
Photo:
Target.
Solar System Pillowcase Set
Get your head in the stars with these stellar pillowcases.
Solar System Pillowcase Set, $44 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Ellison Bird Cage
Nothing says "haunted mansion" like an empty birdcage—am I right?
Ellison bird cage, $86 at Target
Photo:
Target.
Baies 600g 3-Wick Candle
Round out your candle collection with this black-as-night beauty.
Baies 600g 3-wick candle, $165 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Amethyst Heart
These amethyst hearts are the perfect combo of edgy and sweet.
Amethyst heart, $30 at Etsy
Photo:
IntergalacticCrystal/Etsy.
Olinda Speckled Ceramic Ring Holder
Organize your rings—but make it spooky.
Olinda speckled ceramic ring holder, $6 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Black Mango Wood and Brass Serving Tray
Serve your guests your favorite Halloween treats on this classic tray.
Black mango wood and brass serving tray, $40 at World Market
Photo:
World Market.
Lord of Masks for Deny Spirit Board Tapestry
Disclaimer: Do not attempt to use this tapestry to summon ghosts.
Lord of Masks for Deny Spirit Board tapestry, $44 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Gothic Candle
Everyone could use a little candle magic now and again.
Gothic candle, $17 at Etsy
Photo:
CandyCandlez/Etsy.