StyleCaster
Share

Edgy-Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round

What's hot
StyleCaster

Edgy-Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round

by
Edgy-Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

There are tons of reasons fall kicks absolute ass. Just when you’re ready to declare open war on the withering summer temperatures—when you’re on day 100 of nonstop humidity and you’ve thoroughly exhausted all your sundress options—in comes fall to save the day.

Fall is there for you, eradicating your tan lines with its chilly sweater weather, providing you with therapeutic leaves to crunch and offering you gallons of apple cider to chug. Fall is just a good friend like that.

And then, right when you think fall has given you all it’s got, Halloween season arrives.

MORE: The Beginner’s Guide to Reading Tarot Cards

Honestly, if you don’t enjoy getting spooky, then I don’t want to know you. Halloween is the best time of year to unleash your inner edgy queen—black lipstick, dramatic hemlines, costume jewelry and all. You might not normally be into all-black-everything ensembles, but on All Hallows Eve (and the 30 days leading up to it), all bets are off.

And no glam-goth aesthetic is complete without glam-goth home decor to match.

While some may prefer to fill their homes with adorable pumpkins, kitschy spider webs or grotesque figurines, we tend to opt for a more elegant display—albeit an achromatic one. Come October 1, our apartments are transformed into full-blown glam-goth paradises, complete with haunting images, eerie knickknacks and all kinds of black candles.

MORE: Exactly Where to Buy Those Crystals You Love So Much

The best part: This oh-so spooky decor comes without an expiration date. Purple roses, black chandeliers and creepy art get edgier the longer you leave them up. Keep this decor displayed year-round, and you might have everyone in your life convinced your glam-goth phase wasn’t just a phase, after all—it was a full-blown lifestyle shift.

Ahead, shop 31 glam-goth home decor items you can buy during October and leave up for as long as you damn well please. Because that inner queen you unleashed earlier? She doesn’t have to go anywhere—at least, not until you want her to.

A version of this story was originally published in August 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Black Magic Candle

What's the first thing your spooky home makeover needs? A spooky smell.

Black Magic candle, $20 at Williams Sonoma

Photo: Williams Sonoma.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Box of Roses

Give your floral arrangements a dramatic adjustment with this brooding bouquet (made of real flowers that will live for a really, really long time).

Box of Roses, $399 at Venus et Fleur

Photo: Venus et Fleur.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Sand Jar

Can you think of anything more sinister than this ominous jar of sand? (We can't.)

Sand jar, $2 at Z Gallerie

Photo: Z Gallerie.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Black Wood Bead 8-Light Chandelier

Because no haunted mansion is complete without a chandelier.

Black wood bead 8-light chandelier, $280 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
18" Hourglass

Give your desk (or shelf) a personality upgrade for the witching season.

18" hourglass, $40 at Z Gallerie

Photo: Z Gallerie.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Pillow

Get your animal side on with this intense (faux!) fur pillow.

Marisa tipped faux fur pillow, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Music of the Spheres Mezzo Chimes

Ask not for whom the winds chime!

Music of the Spheres Mezzo Chimes, $140 at ABC Carpet and Home

Photo: ABC Carpet and Home.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
D.L. & Co. Snake Journal

Don't worry—these snakes never hiss and tell.

D.L. & Co. snake journal, $16 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Color Drip Taper Candle Set

Drippy candles are the ultimate luxe-Halloween mood.

Color drip taper candle set, $5 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Tarot Card 12" Wall Clock

You don't have to check this clock to know it's spooky time.

Tarot Card 12" wall clock, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Storm Dinner Plate

Eat your snacks the way Morticia Addams would want you to.

Storm dinner plate, $32 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Aura Geode Decorative Object

Nothing like a big mysterious rock to get you into Halloween mode.

Aura Geode decorative object, $48 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Fleuriosity Flourishing Lungs Art Print

This art print is equal parts beautiful and unsettling. In other words, it's perfect.

Fleuriosity Flourishing Lungs art print, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Black Rose Faux Flower

Because "floral" and "colorful" shouldn't have to be mutually inclusive.

Black rose faux flower, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
DOIY Design Hestia Blue Column Candle

Candles, candles and more candles.

DOIY Design Hestia blue column candle, $35 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Crescent Moon Tabletop Mirror

Why not bring the moon inside for a change?

Crescent moon tabletop mirror, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Black Obsidian Heart

Be a little blackhearted, just this once.

Black obsidian heart, $15 at Etsy

Photo: IntergalacticCrystal/Etsy.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Hand Lighter Mug

Make your morning coffee a little edgier by sipping it from this mug.

Hand Lighter mug, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Square Trade Goods Co. Reed Diffuser

Bubble bubble, (essential) oil and trouble.

Square Trade Goods Co. reed diffuser, $26 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
4oz Votive Soy Candles

Let these stylish candles light your way.

4oz votive soy candles $49 at Bijou

Photo: Bijou.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Peach and Gold for Deny Psychic Readings Tapestry

The psychic is in.

Peach and Gold for Deny Psychic Readings tapestry, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Jarmél by Jarmel Witch Hat Incense Holder

A witch hat that deals out spooky vibes and sweet scents all day long.

Jarmél by Jarmel Witch Hat incense holder, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Button Tufted Chaise Settee

Lounge like a proper goth in this chaise.

Button tufted chaise settee, $939 at Target

Photo: Target.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Solar System Pillowcase Set

Get your head in the stars with these stellar pillowcases.

Solar System Pillowcase Set, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Ellison Bird Cage

Nothing says "haunted mansion" like an empty birdcage—am I right?

Ellison bird cage, $86 at Target

Photo: Target.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Baies 600g 3-Wick Candle

Round out your candle collection with this black-as-night beauty.

Baies 600g 3-wick candle, $165 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Amethyst Heart

These amethyst hearts are the perfect combo of edgy and sweet.

Amethyst heart, $30 at Etsy

Photo: IntergalacticCrystal/Etsy.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Olinda Speckled Ceramic Ring Holder

Organize your rings—but make it spooky.

Olinda speckled ceramic ring holder, $6 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Black Mango Wood and Brass Serving Tray

Serve your guests your favorite Halloween treats on this classic tray.

Black mango wood and brass serving tray, $40 at World Market

Photo: World Market.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Lord of Masks for Deny Spirit Board Tapestry

Disclaimer: Do not attempt to use this tapestry to summon ghosts.

Lord of Masks for Deny Spirit Board tapestry, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Gothic Candle

Everyone could use a little candle magic now and again.

Gothic candle, $17 at Etsy

Photo: CandyCandlez/Etsy.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

23 Chic Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Research

23 Chic Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Research
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
  • STYLECASTER | Edgy Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share