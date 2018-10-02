Edgy-Chic Halloween Decor Your Inner Goth Will Want to Keep Up Year Round

There are tons of reasons fall kicks absolute ass. Just when you’re ready to declare open war on the withering summer temperatures—when you’re on day 100 of nonstop humidity and you’ve thoroughly exhausted all your sundress options—in comes fall to save the day.

Fall is there for you, eradicating your tan lines with its chilly sweater weather, providing you with therapeutic leaves to crunch and offering you gallons of apple cider to chug. Fall is just a good friend like that.

And then, right when you think fall has given you all it’s got, Halloween season arrives.

Honestly, if you don’t enjoy getting spooky, then I don’t want to know you. Halloween is the best time of year to unleash your inner edgy queen—black lipstick, dramatic hemlines, costume jewelry and all. You might not normally be into all-black-everything ensembles, but on All Hallows Eve (and the 30 days leading up to it), all bets are off.

And no glam-goth aesthetic is complete without glam-goth home decor to match.

While some may prefer to fill their homes with adorable pumpkins, kitschy spider webs or grotesque figurines, we tend to opt for a more elegant display—albeit an achromatic one. Come October 1, our apartments are transformed into full-blown glam-goth paradises, complete with haunting images, eerie knickknacks and all kinds of black candles.

The best part: This oh-so spooky decor comes without an expiration date. Purple roses, black chandeliers and creepy art get edgier the longer you leave them up. Keep this decor displayed year-round, and you might have everyone in your life convinced your glam-goth phase wasn’t just a phase, after all—it was a full-blown lifestyle shift.

Ahead, shop 31 glam-goth home decor items you can buy during October and leave up for as long as you damn well please. Because that inner queen you unleashed earlier? She doesn’t have to go anywhere—at least, not until you want her to.

A version of this story was originally published in August 2016.