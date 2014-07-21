Major: Now You Can Send Text Messages Without a Cell Phone Signal

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, comes along goTenna, a new device that’ll allow you to send text messages without a Wi-Fi or cell signal (cue jaw drop).

Essentially, it’s an antenna-app combination that enables you to communicate without any need for central connectivity whatsoever—no cell towers, no wifi, no satellites—so when you’re off-grid you can always stay connected. Plus, it’lll even work if your phone is in Airplane Mode.

GoTenna allows users to send and receive texts from anyone who’s within a 50 mile radius using walkie talkie-style Bluetooth signals and a companion app that relays messages between folks who have a goTenna paired to their smartphones.

CEO of goTenna, Daniela Perdomo, came up with the idea for this genius device during Hurricane Sandy when cell towers were clearly not in commission and victims had no way of communicating with friends and family ensure they were safe.

“Our mission is twofold: to let people communicate whenever and wherever they want, on their own terms, and also to make sure that in times of a true emergency, people are able to reach others around them,” said Perdomo.

While the device will be a savior during natural disasters, it’s also a great communication tool for crowded places like music festivals, clubs, or out-of-range locations.

After fully charged with a USB, the antenna—which is rather big, but can be clipped on a bag—will last about 30 hours when continuously used, or around three days with minimal use.

The devices are sold in pairs and will eventually hit retailers for about $300, but you can preorder a set for $150 right now.

Head over to GoTenna to check it out!