Got What It Takes to Play? RECESS Presents Lawn Bocce

Summer is quickly drawing to a close. I know…it’s too devastating to even speak of but desperate times call for productivity. While everyone tries to cram in those last few weekendsschlepping to the Hamptons, Fire Island or LBI why not pop out to theoh-so-Mahattan local, Governors’s Island?

This weekendRECESS is back to host their annual bocce challenge on Saturday, August 27th on Colonels Row atGovernors Island. Thirty-twodiverse teams will be competing for the title and with eleven lawn bocce courts, there’s plenty of room to play even if you’re there as a supporter. And if bocce isn’t your thing—not to worry. There will be plenty to entertain.

Music will be provided byBing Ji Ling akaQuinn Luke whois fresh from Europe (jealous).You can also test ride LINUS‘ amazing new line of bikes, fill up on Je & Jo ice cream (P.S. I hear the cookie dough is a killer) and re-hydrate with Vita Coco which you will definitely need after all the smoked Lonestar Empire treats that will be provided at the massive beer garden!

It’s very easy to get there. If you’re coming from Manhattan, the free five minute ferry leavesBattery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan every half hour from 11am onwards. If you’re coming from Brooklyn, the ferry departsPier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park and runs every 10 minutes from 11am onwards. Here’s the full ferrySCHEDULE .

Be there or be square and check outRECESS here. By the way RECESS, we want a Stylecaster ping pong team. #Challenge alert.