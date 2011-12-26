Got The Post-Xmas Blues? Let Anna Dello Russo Dance For You

After the hype, the sales and the pounds of cookies and pies, letting go of the Christmas fantasy and admitting that it’s all over can be quite heartbreaking. Luckily, one of StyleCaster’s favorite editrixes, Anna Dello Russo, has a chipper little Christmas video that it is fabulous, fun and fashionable. All you have to do is put a bow on it.

Cuddling a cute little pup and sporting a custom Fausto Puglisi dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, ADR experiments with fog machines and skinny Santas, ensuring that you’ll be able to keep the holiday season alive as long as you’d like. So go on and celebrate … if Dello Russo’s glitter shoes don’t make you happy, nothing will.

Image courtesy ofMCMULLAN CO/SIPA.