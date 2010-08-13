Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley Shows His Musical Side

In the grand tradition of heartthrob actors who also happen to be musically inclined (see: Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson), Penn Badgley does not disappoint in black and white. The Gossip Girl brooder is known to pull the geek card on the flashy weekly episodic, but this behind-the-scenes look at his shoot for Bullet magazine is a welcome reminder of his hotness.

Check out the vid below to get a newfound appreciation for Lonely Boy but make sure to stay with it until the end to hear a glimpse of his vocal stylings. Is Dan Humphrey’s alter ego primed for the next OMFG Gossip Girl soundtrack?

