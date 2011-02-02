StyleCaster
Gossip Girls And Kanye West Come Out For Nylon: Party Snaps

Susie G
Last night, I had the pleasure of attending the NYLON Magazine February Issue Party at the W Hotel Downtown New York. As soon as I got out of the cab with our very own Miss @StyleCaster, we literally almost walked into one the most talked about entertainers of the moment (and frequently listened to artist by one particular staffer here at StyleCaster): Mr. Kanye West. From that moment, I could tell this was going to be a good evening.

The party was hosted by NYLON’s February issue cover star Leighton Meester, who unfortunately was nowhere to be seen she was probably hanging out in a VIP area with the likes of Cory Kennedy, Jared Leto (both quickly spotted at the event) and probably Kanye West as well. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg and Powerpop band We The Kings were also spotted out on the red carpet, posing for pictures and doing quick interviews for NYLON TV and MTV camera crews.

Model-DJ-It Girl Tour De Force Harley Viera Newton kept the packed crowd on their toes while spinning tunes from behind the decks throughout the night. Excellent cocktails, courtesy of Absolut Wild Tea, made me feel a bit healthy about my drinking last night since tea is supposed to be good for you, right?

To see what the fashion scene kids and the lovely folks from NYLON wore to the event, and some “unintentional” photobombing, browse through the snaps in the gallery above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CLICKCLASH.

Is there anything Harley can't do and look good at the same time doing it?

So glad to see that Michelle Trachtenberg survived the post child star years.

NYLON TV's Jay Buim.

Powerpop band We The Kings on the red carpet - Kind of cute right?

NYLON's EIC Marvin Scott Jarrett

Jared Leto hangs out with mysterious, hunky men - why aren't I BFFs with him?!

NYLON beauties Liza Darwin and Zooey Purdy

NYLON's Brittany Peoples and friends get cozy near the bar

Emily Temple of NYLON (right) and amigo lounging at the party

Duo of dolls: NYLON's Faran Krentcil and Natalie Blacker

Jenny Anna Ung from NYLON and comrade pose for a quick pic

Indie-rocker-turned-Broadway-actor Mat Devine gets photobombed by party photographer Merlin

NYLON's Carine Vinett (right) and buddy work it out on the dancefloor

Black: New Yorkers' favorite color to wear

