Gossip Girls And Kanye West Come Out For Nylon: Party Snaps

Last night, I had the pleasure of attending the NYLON Magazine February Issue Party at the W Hotel Downtown New York. As soon as I got out of the cab with our very own Miss @StyleCaster, we literally almost walked into one the most talked about entertainers of the moment (and frequently listened to artist by one particular staffer here at StyleCaster): Mr. Kanye West. From that moment, I could tell this was going to be a good evening.

The party was hosted by NYLON’s February issue cover star Leighton Meester, who unfortunately was nowhere to be seen she was probably hanging out in a VIP area with the likes of Cory Kennedy, Jared Leto (both quickly spotted at the event) and probably Kanye West as well. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg and Powerpop band We The Kings were also spotted out on the red carpet, posing for pictures and doing quick interviews for NYLON TV and MTV camera crews.

Model-DJ-It Girl Tour De Force Harley Viera Newton kept the packed crowd on their toes while spinning tunes from behind the decks throughout the night. Excellent cocktails, courtesy of Absolut Wild Tea, made me feel a bit healthy about my drinking last night since tea is supposed to be good for you, right?

To see what the fashion scene kids and the lovely folks from NYLON wore to the event, and some “unintentional” photobombing, browse through the snaps in the gallery above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CLICKCLASH.