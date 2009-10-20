Gossip Girl Watch: Michelle Trachtenberg Gets Aggressive Over a Cab

Michelle Trachtenberg supposedly tried to steal a cab from a woman on the street. “I was very surprised,” said Georgina’s newest victim. “I had liked her in Harriet the Spy when she seemed to be a sweet kid.”

Okay, ma’am…we need to have a talk. Harriet the Spy is from 1996. People grow up, they steal cabs, and they ruin the lives of Upper East Side teens. Just saying.

However, we are proud of this woman for standing up to Trachtenberg: “My response to her was, ‘This ain’t Hollywood, kid!'” Good one.

