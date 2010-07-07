‘Gossip Girl’ Style Standoff! Leighton, Blake And Clemence Battle It Out In Chanel

Leighton Meester, Clemence Poesy and Blake Lively in Paris. Photos: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images| Eric Ryan, Getty Images

As one might imagine, the Chanel Haute Couture presentation yesterday in Paris was a virtual hot bed of covetable clothing. When the illustrious French label is lending, it’s bound to get pretty. While on the runway there was a giant gold lion taking all the attention, in front row, it was a heated competition for best dressed between three Gossip Girls. Which can only mean one thing it’s a style standoff.

Leighton Meester was apparently feeling Fall in July. Although we appreciate the Date Night star’s predilection for edgy, this long sleeve black leather look with gilded details and a statement necklace was all out of tune with summer’s beachier vibe. With well-coiffed hair, a smokey eye and booties to boot, we’d love to see this on a red carpet in October, but it just makes us sweat when we look at it in the thick of summer.

At the risk of being finicky, we’re going to go ahead and call Blake Lively out on her far too summery ensemble. This breezy watercolor chiffon creation is no doubt lovely, but if there’s one thing we associate with Chanel it’s chic sophistication which those juvenile earrings most certainly are not. With wavy beach hair and coral makeup, Serena’s alter ego certainly went all-in with the theme, but we think it’s more Gossip Girl goes to St. Barth when she’s 12 than a high fashion affair.

The Goldilocks of the group and GG’s newest cast member, Clemence Poesy seems to have settled on perfectly chic in the middle. Spotted filming in Paris with Ed Westwick (aka Chuck Bass) as his new love interest, Poesy looks poised to give

Blair some stiff competition. Case in point: the blonde beauty’s cap sleeve tweed dress is Chanel at its finest. Plus, she manages to pull off the classy look with a modern twist model-worthy bedhead hair complete with subtle roots, not to mention that chic slouchy clutch.

Verdict: Hands down, Clemence. What can we say, French chic wins out again.

But what do you think? Which Gossip Girl is taking the crown on this fashion showdown? Let us know in the comments!

Related:

Chanel Launches Model-Turned-Actress Careers? Features Abbey Lee And Dree Hemingway In New Film

Blake Lively and Anna Wintour BFFs?