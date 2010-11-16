Gossip Girl Style Standoff: CFDA Edition

Leighton Meester and Blake Lively. Photos: Photo: Gary Gershoff, Getty Images

The 7th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards were last night, which means the pretty people were out to play. We’re focusing on two of our faves, S and Blair, in paired down black and white.

Leighton Meester tends towards the new young designers, which is an amazing way to rep an evening dedicated to giving some praise and much needed loot to the talented who haven’t quite gotten hold of that LVMH cash just yet. She continued the theme last night in a white hand embroidered, hand pleated silk gazar dress with Swarovski crystals by one of the night’s winners, Prabal Gurung, paired with eco-friendly jewelry by Monique Pan. The black booties and asymmetrical neck keep the jeweled frock super young and fun and overall and I never use this word radiant.

Blake Lively is wearing a black viscose two-piece dress from Chanel’s SS2011 collection. Let’s face it kids, she’s a Karl girl now. Jealous yet? All black makes for a subdued look but the sheer detail keeps it sexy, and those velvet pumps are pretty much perfect. I’m in love with the bottom half of this look, but the cap sleeve is just never my favorite.

Both Gossip Girls look lovely, but I think I’m giving this one to Leighton. You with me?