Gossip Girl Style Evolution: Serena and Blair

With the dawn of Gossip Girl‘s fifth season upon us, it’s only fitting that we examine it for its premier quality: amazing fashion. The series’ heroines, Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen, have been small-screen fashion plates for the past four seasons. The fifth, we’re sure, will be no exception.

In the beginning, we witnessed Blair’s schoolmarm style: the prim and proper fashion sense that cemented her as queen of the Upper East Side. Can you say tartan? Serena was the all-American beauty, outfitted in the best of the basics.

Since then, their style has become sophisticated, sultry and synonymous with New York City. Click through to take a look at the style evolution of our favorite leading ladies.