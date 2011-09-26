Gossip Girl Style Evolution: Serena and Blair

With the dawn of Gossip Girl‘s fifth season upon us, it’s only fitting that we examine it for its premier quality: amazing fashion. The series’ heroines, Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen, have been small-screen fashion plates for the past four seasons. The fifth, we’re sure, will be no exception.
In the beginning, we witnessed Blair’s schoolmarm style: the prim and proper fashion sense that cemented her as queen of the Upper East Side. Can you say tartan? Serena was the all-American beauty, outfitted in the best of the basics.
Since then, their style has become sophisticated, sultry and synonymous with New York City. Click through to take a look at the style evolution of our favorite leading ladies.
In earlier seasons, Serena was the queen of rocking classic staples. Some might call it playing it safe, while others might say she's above trends.
The all-American beauty sporting a jeans, boots and jacket combo. Classic all the way.
Quientessential Blair. Prep-school perfection.
Chic outerwear was always big on GG. Blair's capelet is just adorable.
Blair's early-season style was definitely prim and proper. She looks like she's about to go to the Kentucky Derby with that hat!
Now we know where Rachel Berry from Glee gets it.
Old Hollywood Glamour in season three.
Blair channeling Rita Hayworth. This look is one to swoon for.
The studs on the shoulders are so eighties, but we're loving this dress. Especially the plunging neckline.
The besties ventured to Paris in season four. Their style got a much needed dose of fun. We were getting a little bored with all the tweed and tights.
Of course they're buying Chanel in Paris. Wouldn't you?