Gossip Girl Spoilers And More From The Lord & Taylor Event

After a full year of renovations to the iconic department store that’s been a staple on NYC shopping circuits for over 100 years, Lord & Taylor re-opened its doors last night to celebrate its modern face-lift but not just to a select few VIPers. At approximately 6:15 PM, security guards opened up the red carpet gates to let in the flood of people waiting to enter the Fifth Avenue space, right alongside the same guests getting their pictures snapped by the step-and-repeat. It truly was what we at StyleCaster like to call a “style to the people” kind of event and with host Ciara in attendance, DJ booths dispersed over the many packed floors, and a promised donation of $100,000 from Lord & Taylor to VH1’s Save The Music Foundation to help fund music education in NYC public schools, it was a music for the people event too.

Along with perusing the new and improved space last night, I got to chat it up with a few special guests including a Gossip Girl, a sexy pop star and one unlucky lady who’s been in the news by a weird strike of coincidence this week. Click through the slide show to check out which wild print made an appearance well, everywhere, and read on for a clue about what’s to come this season on your favorite CW show.