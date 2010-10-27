Gossip Girl Spoilers And More From The Lord & Taylor Event

After a full year of renovations to the iconic department store that’s been a staple on NYC shopping circuits for over 100 years, Lord & Taylor re-opened its doors last night to celebrate its modern face-lift but not just to a select few VIPers. At approximately 6:15 PM, security guards opened up the red carpet gates to let in the flood of people waiting to enter the Fifth Avenue space, right alongside the same guests getting their pictures snapped by the step-and-repeat. It truly was what we at StyleCaster like to call a “style to the people” kind of event and with host Ciara in attendance, DJ booths dispersed over the many packed floors, and a promised donation of $100,000 from Lord & Taylor to VH1’s Save The Music Foundation to help fund music education in NYC public schools, it was a music for the people event too.
Along with perusing the new and improved space last night, I got to chat it up with a few special guests including a Gossip Girl, a sexy pop star and one unlucky lady who’s been in the news by a weird strike of coincidence this week. Click through the slide show to check out which wild print made an appearance well, everywhere, and read on for a clue about what’s to come this season on your favorite CW show.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Ciara pose on the red carpet. Ciara tells me that her new album Basic Instinct hits stores on December 14th.
Ciara on her already banned on BET single "Ride": You know, Im going to be honest with you music to me is about expressing yourself, you know, and if I couldnt express myself then I wouldnt want to do it and I wouldnt be happy, so I do think about what Im doing like for example if Im going to go to a show with a lot of kids then I may change up my show, but overall when it comes to my creativity, I feel like it's important for me to express my true self and it is unfortunate when it gets banned. But at the same time as long as I walk away happy with the product thats what really matters to me."
The designer in a classic boho Anna Sui ensemble.
Jessica Szohr on her style vs. her Gossip Girl character's: "I think I probably started taking more risks since I started playing Vanessa because shes very, I would say shes very funkdified. She wears every pattern, color, shape, layers and Im very simple normally in my real life, but Ive taken more risks since playing her, I guess."
Was super excited to see that Jessica and I were both wearing leopard booties. When I asked her if she could give any clues on what's to come on the show, she said: "Well seeing as Vanessa has for three and a half years always been there for everyone and tried to make sure everyone was OK
in the beginning of the season a couple of us kind of had a conversation, the writers and I, about kind of like, shes got to step up to the plate and not be taken advantage of, so there is a part where Vanessa tries to take someone down. Its interesting and exciting. It will be fun to see what people think, but thats basically the most I can say. I get in trouble when I say too much."
Denise Richards on her personal style: "My style depends on what Im doing. When Im with my kids its more casual; when I go out I love to get dressed up. I always love to wear heels. My personal fall must-haves...the legging jean is a must have, JBRAND, tall boots, faux fur vest...
Do you pick out your kids clothes? "Oh no, they pick out their own.
What are they going for for fall? Anything pink, anything that sparkles, theyre very girly."
Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York fame.
Ciara also rocking the leopard booties! Basically Ciara, Jessica Szohr and I are meant to be besties.
Ciara and myself. Can you guess who's who??