Gossip Girl Spinoff Cancelled?

During tonight’s episode of Gossip Girl, the WB will flash back to the 1980’s based spinoff Valley Girls, giving viewers a preview of the new show that will chronice Lily Rhodes’ wild child years, but now there are rumors that the spinoff is not going to happen. We blogged about this spinoff when it was first announced that portions of it will be airing tonight, but who knows what’s happening now. In the spinoff, Brittany Snow is supposed to star as the young Lily Rhodes, and Andrew McCarthy (an actual star from the 80’s) as her father, Rick Rhodes.