Gossip Girl Showdown: Blake Lively Vs. Leighton Meester

Anyone who has ever watched Gossip Girl knows that even though Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen claim to be BFFs, there’s an element of friendly or frenemy competition that really drives their relationship. In the grand tradition of life imitating art, the same thing seems to be happening between Leighton Meester and Blake Lively, who have become two of the most sought-after girls in both Hollywood and the fashion world.

Leighton counts Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler as pals and already has two 2011 magazine covers under her belt, while Blake has buddied up with the most powerful pair in the industry: Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld. But which Gossip Girl had the better year? This boils down to a lot more than Blair vs. Serena drama, so we’re sticking to the facts. Check out their side-by-side achievements below, and read on for our verdict.

2010/2011 MAGAZINE COVERS:

Leighton

InStyle UK, March 2010.

Glamour, April 2010.

Cosmopolitan, September 2010.

Allure, January 2011.

Seventeen, February 2011.

Blake

Esquire, February 2010.

Vogue, June 2010.

Interview, September 2010.

Allure, October 2010.

Vogue Best Dressed, Special Edition 2010.

UPCOMING 2011 CAMPAIGNS:

Leighton

Vera Wang fragrance, Spring 2011.

Missoni, Spring 2011.

Blake

Chanel Accessories, Spring 2011.

FRONT ROW APPEARENCES:

Leighton

Chanel Haute Couture, Fall 2010.

Proenza Schouler, Spring 2011.

Derek Lam, Spring 2011.

Blake

Chanel Haute Couture, Fall 2010.

Dior Haute Couture, Fall 2010.

Fashion’s Night Out – The Show (as Anna Wintour’s special guest!)

BEST LOOKS:

Leighton

Thom Browne suit at the Gotham Independent Film Awards

Versus Versace black dress at an appearance in Madrid while promoting Herbal Essences

Proenza Schouler painted jeans and cropped sweater during NYFW

Marc Jacobs frock at the V Magazine New York Issue Celebration during NYFW in September

Blake

Chanel Resort 2011 gown at the Chanel Haute Couture show

Marchesa black and yellow dress at Fashion’s Night Out: The Show

Vivienne Westwood Red Label at Realm Boutique opening in NYC

Now, this is a toughie. On the style front, we have to call it for Leighton. She’s evolved into quite the fashion risk-taker, and while she’s had a few slip-ups like the unfortunate lace jumpsuit incident it was much harder for us to narrow down her top looks. Blake has one hot bod, but she really needs to learn that showing too much skin is more skanky than sexy.

However, the winner for best year overall must to go to Blake Lively. She received critical acclaim for her performance as a junkie in The Town (even though we just didn’t buy it), and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. She covered two of the most important American fashion magazines, Vogue and Interview, and snagged one of the most coveted campaigns in the industry. It isn’t easy to become Anna Wintour’s pet, and for that, we applaud her.

Better luck next year, Leighton we’re rooting for you!