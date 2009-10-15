Gossip Girl Set: A Winter Wardrobe Change

Five episodes deep into the current Gossip Girl season, we’ve thus far learned:

Blair doesn’t need to attract a slew of admirers at NYU because Chuck Bass loves her, and he’s Chuck Bass; Serena makes seriously bad decisions: deferring Brown for a year to intern in PR. (Who needs an Ivy League education when you can work for Tyra?); Georgina needs some bronzer, and to loosen up a little, or a lot; Vanessa‘s hardcore Brooklyn attitude is starting to grow on us; Hilary Duff plays an actress-turned-normal girl named Olivia, but why couldn’t she just play an actress-turned-normal girl named Hilary?; Jenny and Aaron are besties…but have so far contributed nothing to the plot line; Lily and Rufus reunite with their love child; we still fast forward our DVRs through Dan‘s scenes; and Darota is officially the backbone of this entire show.

Anyway, photos from the set are still surfacing and the Gossip Girl cast is finally whipping out their winter wardrobe. Catch a peek at our favorite looks and draw your own inspiration.

We were getting worried for a second, but Blair (pictured above) is finally tossing her structured knee-length dresses, headbands, and awkward cropped jackets and giving us a reason to emulate her again. We love her use of the animal-print trend in this draped scarf. We suggest this Tolani scarf taken from the StyleCaster shop to add a little color to your black coat and tights. For shoes, try these SM Luxe cut out booties.

If we saw Vanessa wearing tights paired with jean mini skirts and Doc Martens again all season, we were going to get seriously bored. Thankfully, moving out of Brooklyn and down to 8th Street has obviously done her well. We are total suckers for cape coats and berets. Try this grey cape by NoNoo Lyons with this black Ralph Lauren cable knit beret.



Hilary Duff walks around set in a burgundy sweater, jeggings, and a pair of Christian Louboutin boots. Every woman should own a pair of jeggings, if only because Russell Brand wears them too. Try these G Star deep blue denim ones.

Oh, Little J. We are seriously loving you more with every sighting. Let’s first commend you for finally taking to your throne like a true queen…but lady, you look a little worse for the wear. No worries, we’re going to write it off as “derelicte chic,” because looking homeless has become more and more acceptable in the last few months.

The best sighting from this set though, was Lady Gaga, clad in her usual fantastically strange gear. Was she visiting, or will she be among the slew of celebrities that have been guest starring this season? We’ll let you know.

Until the next sighting…XOXO.