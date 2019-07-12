A ‘Gossip Girl’ Miniseries May Be Hitting Your TV Screens, Upper East Siders

There’s been one thing missing from our lives lately, and that one thing is the dashingly handsome, charmingly dramatic Nate Archibald. Chace Crawford talked about a new Gossip Girl miniseries, and just the possibility of the show returning alone has us clamoring to rewatch the original CW series. The 33-year-old actor starred on the simultaneously raunchy and classy teen drama for six seasons. Crawford, who returns to TV in Seth Rogan’s comic book series The Boys, has a feeling Gossip Girl will come back on television as an eight-part miniseries. The actor thinks it would do well on a streaming service, and though he’d be open to reprising his role, he thinks the creators would opt for a brand new storyline and group of actors rather than having the original team back. Crawford did tell Digital Spy he’d be “open” to returning to the show and would hope to at least make a guest appearance if Gossip Girl does come back with new actors.

“I don’t know what it would look like with us being in our 30s now, but I always say, because it was such a big part of my life, I’m open to anything,” Crawford told the outlet. “It would have to be really right, and really specific, and with TV and the golden age of the TV streaming service, maybe an eight-episode season…”

He then went on to discuss the challenge of bringing the original cast back together—a new storyline with new actors seems more plausible. His former costars—Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, and Penn Badgley—all have their own television series and films they’re currently working on. “It would be very tough to get everybody on board I think because of their schedules, Penn, Leighton, Ed… They’re all doing really good TV shows. It would be hard I think [to get them all together]. The reboot might come in the form of new characters. I would absolutely cameo. I’d have to!”

Badgley stars as the uber creepy uber handsome Joe Goldberg on You, Meester stars in Single Parents on ABC, and Westwick is currently working on the BBC Two’s White Gold. Lively’s film career has really taken off and she’s also a full-time mother to two. Needless to say, Crawford is probably correct in his thinking that reassembling the OG cast would be next to impossible, at least for a full season. But guest star appearances are definitely a possibility! So we haven’t ruled out the hope that we might see where Chair’s relationship (aka Chuck and Blair) have ended up.

Both Meester and Lively have said they’d be willing to reprise their on-screen friendship if a revamp actually happens.

Back in May, the Blair Waldorf actress told E! News that while she hasn’t heard any official news on where a reboot is happening, she’s open. “I never say never. So, I don’t know. No one’s sent me that information, it’s coming from you.”

We’d love to see B & S back together again. Lively has repeatedly said she’d be willing to throw on Serena van der Woodsen’s chic wardrobe once again. “It sort of all depends,” she told Variety back in April of 2017. “Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much. But I’ve just learned in life you never say never. I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows—if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City.”

Let’s make this happen, people!