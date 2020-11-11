XOXO! Meet the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast & Who They’re Playing in the Reboot

Hey Upper East Siders, the Gossip Girl reboot cast was spotted, and they’re not here to play.

Cast members from HBO Max’s upcoming Gossip Girl reboot were photographed on the steps in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday, November, 11, in a nod to the many Met scenes the original Gossip Girl cast filmed from 2007 to 2012. The original Gossip Girl—based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s book series of the same title—premiered on The CW in 2007 and starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chase Crawford, Penn Badgley and more as privileged, upper-class teenagers living on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Deadline confirmed in July 2019 that a Gossip Girl reboot—developed by the original series’ executive producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Joshua Safran—was in the works for HBO Max. Production started on the series in October 2020, seven months after the cast was announced in March 2020. The series is set to premiere in 2021.

As of now, it doesn’t look any of the original cast members have plans to return for the reboot, which means that the revival will star a brand-new cast. But who are the new gang of Upper East Siders we’ll follow in HBO Max’s reboot? Read about the cast and who they’re playing ahead.

Emily Alyn Lind (Audrey)

Lind plays the lead role of Audrey, a teenage girl who’s been in a relationship for a long time and is curious to what else is out there. Lind has starred in projects like Revenge, The Secret Life of Bees and All My Children. She’s daughter of One Tree Hill alum Barbra Alyn Woods. As of writing this, she’s the only cast member whose character has been revealed.

Eli Brown

The Gossip Girl reboot isn’t the only teen spinoff Brown (center) is known for. He previously starred in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. He’s also acted in projects like The Fuck It List and Spinning Out.

Whitney Peak

Before Gossip Girl, Peak starred in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a spinoff of Riverdale. She’s also starred in projects like Molly’s Game and Home Before Dark.

Jordan Alexander

Alexander is a singer and actress. She released her single, “You,” in June 2020, and has starred in projects like The Sacred Lies: The Signing Bones.

Savannah Lee Smith

A current student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is Smith’s first on-screen role.

Tavi Gevinson

The founder and editor-in-chief of Rookie magazine, Gevinson has moved from media to acting, with roles in projects like Scream Queens, The Twilight Zone reboot and Enough Said.

Evan Mock

Mock (left) is a professional model and skateboarder signed to IMG Models. The Gossip Girl reboot is his first on-screen role.

Thomas Doherty

Doherty, who starred on Disney Channel’s The Descendants and dated Dove Cameron, has starred in projects like High Fidelity, Catherine the Great, The Lodge and Legacies.

Zion Moreno

Moreno (right) has starred in projects like K-12 and Control Z. The Gossip Girl reboot will be her first lead role.

Gossip Girl will premiere on HBO Max in 2021.