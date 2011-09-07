Gossip Girl Fashion Preview

Do we tune into “Gossip Girl” to get our drama fix or fashion fix? Not since “Sex and the City” has a television show been able to fill our style inspiration void—that is until Gossip Girl.

Designers such as from Oscar De La Renta and Cavalli, to Rag and Bone and Haute Hippie all chomp at the bit for the chance at an episode feature. However, costume designerEric Daman reveals his sources are just on loan. “The gorgeous dresses and everything we see in the show, a lot of them are actually borrowed from designers. A lot of designers want to get their wares onGossip Girl. So we get the clothes in, they stay with us for three to four weeks, and then [they] go back to the designer showroom.”

This is hardly an issue for actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester who have each emerged as major style icons on and off Gossip Girl camera. Blake Lively, consistent cover girl and red carpet favorite, was recently hand-picked by the Godfather of fashion himself Karl Lagerfeld to be the face of Chanel—not to mention swooped up by heartthrob Leonardo Dicaprio to be his leading lady.

Entertainment Weekly released exclusive shots for a sneak-preview of what the characters will be wearing in Season 5.

I’m loving the Cali-chic style influence on the uber Manhattan-ettes. Blake’s red Rag and Bone maxi makes me want to actually watch the show.