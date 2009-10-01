Gossip Girl Premieres, Cameras Still Rolling

Gossip Girl premiered three weeks ago, and though we can’t help but watch avidly, (even from across a little pond called the Atlantic), we have to admit…we’re a little disappointed. This may be because a) we blogged our predictions about the entire season via set photos this passed summer, b) they rely on Chuck and Blair for all the witty banter (e.g. “Now I remember why we never went downtown, the class system disappears below 14 street.”) and c) because Lil’ J has been part of too lil’ dialogue. I mean, if not Jenny Humphrey, who else will hunch her back into a 90 degree angle while yelling at her dad “it’s my life, you can’t tell me what to do.” Poor Rufus.

In any case, we deliver you a slew of pictures from the set of Gossip Girl and offer this piece of good news: according to these pictures, it seems like Lil’ J is making a serious comeback. Her fashion choices (lots of black) and facial expression (teenage boy eating) suggest that her mullet and heavy eyeliner are here to stay. Thank goodness.

Wow, Jenny, you seem to have missed your calling as a CoverGirl.

You also seem to have missed your calling as a goth boy scout. Knee length cargo shorts? Congratulations, you’re officially the first human being to butcher Phi booties.

Jenny, standing six feet tall, accompanied by an entourage of school girls in tights and heels (ideal school outfits, ladies.) Maybe we’re taking crazy pills, but it looks like Lil’ J has usurped the throne.

Here’s one last shot, in case the reignited flame between Georgina and Dan Humphrey is causing you sleepless nights, too. In August we caught a shot of Duff and Dan locking lips. Here they are together again, with Vanessa (who may or may not be one feminist poetry reading at Bluestocking away from turning Ronson.) Duff in, Georgina out. What’s worse?

Until the next Gossip Girl sighting…or episode, XOXO.