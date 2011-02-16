Gossip Girl Meets Alexa Chung

Blair Waldrof was spotted yesterday afternoon at New York City’s MTV Studios. What could the Upper East Side mean girl be up to this time? Turns out, Leighton was meeting up with her bandmates in Cobra Starship to preview their new punk rock music video, ” Good Girls Gone Bad” for MTV’s “Its on with Alexa Chung.” B was dressed to impress our newest British import in a Thakoon dress and Louboutin lace-ups, accessorized with a Tod’s D-bag. One can’t help but question what the Gossip Girl star will be up to next? First she’s performing with Cobra Starship — will she be spotted hanging out on the Lower East Side next?

For more on Alexa Chung check out StyleCaster’s It Girl.