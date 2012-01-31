Gossip Girl Is Revealed & All I Can Say Is ‘WTF?!’

Don’t read any further if you didn’t watch last night’s Gossip Girl 100th episode extravaganza. Why? Because the REAL Gossip Girl was (maybe) revealed and frankly, I’m not sure how I feel about it.

Basically, here’s the deal: Georgina Sparks is Gossip Girl (or so we’ve been led to believe), and I couldn’t be more disappointed and think this is a major cop-out. Let me just state that I’m truly a Gossip Girl snob. I read the first book the day it came out, and my life has never been the same since. I mean, I still remember when it was widely rumored that they would be making a movie starring Lindsay Lohan as Blair Waldorf and I peed my pants in anticipation every day.

Then, those plans were scrapped — probably because Lindsay cared less about acting back then and more about hitting the club bathrooms ten times a night. I even remember watching the show’s premiere and being sooo happy. I still revisit the first season on DVD whenever I’m feeling blue and need a pick-me-up.

Like creator Josh Schwartz’s other masterpiece, The O.C., I guess he just dropped the ball somewhere around the third season. The plot of Gossip Girl has become so unrealistic and bizarre that I can’t even deal. This is really the final nail in the coffin for me. I’ll always have a massive soft spot for Gossip Girl in my heart, but I just can’t approve of these erratic plot twists right now. (“Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” musical number? Really?!?)

Regardless, the cast remains one of the most talented and attractive on television, so I tip my hat to them. Here’s hoping Georgina adds a little bite to the series — otherwise I’m digging out my books and having a drunken baby shower for Blair’s little sister, Yale. (And yes, Chuck’s monkey will be the guest of honor.)