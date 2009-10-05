Gossip Girl Episode: Tory Burch Makes a Cameo

Is it just us, or is Gossip Girl seeming to be more and more like a reality TV show? Especially since guest stars like Hilary Duff and Tyra Banks appear on the show as themselves…

Tonight’s episode will feature Tory Burch, debuting her career as an actor. Burch was nervous while filming, but Blake Lively put her at ease with a laugh. They filmed the designer (and socialites) scene in an almost identical replica of her office.

The designer put together looks based on Leighton Meester and Lively’s style. She described Serena’s style as “sophisticated yet rebellious,” and Blair’s as “quirky and ladylike.”

So excited! Tune into The CW at 9pm to catch the buzz.

