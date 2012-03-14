The ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast’s Best Magazine Covers

I’m pretty sure that everyone here in the StyleCaster office is a Gossip Girl fan. While I think the show has slightly gone down the tubes as of late thanks to some truly crazy story lines, I will always have an enormous soft spot in my heart for the girls of Constance Billard and those rowdy St. Jude’s boys. In high school, I consumed those books at the same capacity I consume mozzarella sticks, and that’s really saying something. And let’s be real, the first two seasons will go down as the best TV seasons that have ever existed of any show. PERIOD.

Part of what makes Gossip Girl so perfect is the gorgeous cast. They have all transitioned into the worlds of glamour and fashion. For example, Blake Lively was a Chanel muse and Christian Louboutin seems to want to have her on his arm at every red carpet event he is honored at. Meanwhile, Taylor Momsen has made a major splash on the grunge scene thanks to the fact that she wears a uniform of fishnets and black eyeliner in lieu of clothes.

The moral of the story is that this cast can turn out a serious magazine cover. In honor of this fact, I’ve composed a gallery of their top covers. Click through for a look at pure perfection, and let us know what your fave is!