‘Gossip Girl’ Collaboration For Saks And Neiman Marcus

Riding on the coattails of the epic Missoni for Target launch which crashed Target’s website and sold out in a matter of hours, Warner Bros. Television Group is teaming up with Romeo & Juliet Couture to release a clothing line inspired by fashion’s favorite show, Gossip Girl.

When the series, based on the popular book byCecily von Ziegesar, first began, the amazing looks sported by characters like Blair Waldorf andSerena van der Woodsen caught the attention of the fashion community for their relevance and incorporation of high-end designers. The actresses themselves have now become fashion icons; Leighton Meester and Blake Lively both have a major presence in the fashion circuit. Lively is the face of Chanel and has graced multiple covers of Vogue and Elle. Not to be outdone, Meester has scored covers on some of fashion’s most coveted style bibles such as Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour.

Although Gossip Girl has been incorporated into several short-term projects, this partnership with Romeo & Juliet has a long-term projection and executives have high hopes for the outcome.The collection’s premiere is this Sunday and will be held at Coterie. The line will be available by the end of the month, just in time for the premiere of the 5th season, with prices ranging from $80-$200. You can snag pieces from the collaboration atKitson, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Although it’s true that Gossip Girl is just as famous for its sartorial content as it is for the relentless drama and backstabbing cattiness, it seems as though this launch is a bit delayed. As we all know, shows like Gossip Girl or The OC tend to fizzle out after the first few seasons, so why wait until now? Seems as though Warner Bros. was waiting for the perfect opportunity. We just hope they didn’t miss the boat. Do you think you’ll grab a piece or two from the collection for your fall wardrobe?

Photo courtesy of WWD