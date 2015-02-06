Editor’s Pick: A Sleek Pavé Ear Jacket—For $50

What’s an ear jacket? The latest trend in ear ornaments, despite its funny name, is actually really, really cool. An ear jacket is an extra addition to your earring that goes behind your lobe, between your earring post and back. The jacket peek-a-boos out from behind your ear and adds a bit of edge to even the simplest and prettiest of earrings. Celebrities and fashion girls have been spotted sporting this new jewelry trend all over, including Kata Mara, Jessica Alba, and Julianne Moore.

Much to my dismay, the first ear jacket I saw was a beautiful rose gold and black diamond Sydney Evan piece. The black diamonds make the earring sparkly, yet still subtle, and the rose gold was perfect against my skin tone. I saw it, I tried it on, I loved it, I wanted it. But, with the earring and ear jacket being sold separately, the combo came out to a whopping $735 buckaroos (yikes!), a price I couldn’t bring myself to pay, despite how perfect it was.

Since then, I haven’t found an earring and jacket pair that lives up to the high bar the designer jewelry line set, without having to pay that high-bar price. That is, until now.

As I was perusing the Nordstrom website, I stumbled upon an almost perfect earring and jacket combo. The above Gorjana piece has the simplicity and subtle edge of pricier versions, with the jacket in a crescent shape that lines your earlobe, giving your ear an extra flash of gold from behind. The few rhinestones that line the jacket add just enough sparkle without looking cheap. “Add to cart?” Yes please.

Gorjana Pavé Crescent Ear Jacket, $50; at Nordstrom