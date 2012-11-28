See All The Gorgeous Gowns From the UNICEF Snowflake Ball: Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Allison Williams, More

In New York City’s high-profile social scene, often times the most glamorous gowns aren’t at movie premieres or fashion shindigs, they’re at charity galas. Case in point: Last night’s UNICEF Snowflake Ball—held at exclusive midtown restaurant Cipriani 42nd street—brought out major A-listers in major looks.

The Snowflake Ball, which debuted in 2005, has raised over $16 million for UNICEF thanks to its generous attendees, who this year included starlets such as Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and “Girls” star Allison Williams.

