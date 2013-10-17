The Cheapest Item In Stella McCartney’s Collection for Goop Is Now $700

You may recall that one Stella McCartney is the latest designer to create a collection for the ultra-luxe e-commerce arm of lifestyle maven Gwyneth Paltrow’s website Goop. While her capsule came out more than a month ago now, the line was just updated with a couple of new, exclusive designs. When we went to check out the new pieces, we’ll admit, we had a bit of sticker shock.

The cheapest item in the entire eight-piece collection is $695, and that’s not even for a staple handbag or a hand-crafted pair of leather shoes—it’s for a pair of velvet jeans. On the website, the following quote from McCartney accompanies the pair of pricey trousers: “In order to create pieces that are effortless, it’s very considered. Gwyneth was a huge part of that. This is a big reflection of her life.”

In other words: a $700 pair of jeans is an accurate representation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s life. (We’ll admit, that sounds pretty fabulous, if not necessarily within our price range.) From there, the next-cheapest item is a $770 faux-leather clutch (which, incredibly, is already sold out in gray), followed by a pair of wool trousers for a cool $835. Beyond these, everything else up for grabs clocks in at more than $1,000.

Granted, it’s no longer newsworthy that the goods on Goop are often pretty expensive—and it’s also no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow leads a fabulous, jealousy-inducing life—but we’d argue that $700 seems a little pricey for a pair of jeans.

What do you think: Is $700 outrageous, or is it worth it because, hello, it’s Stella McCartney?