Editor’s Pick: A Fabulous Necklace Adorned With Googly Eyes

While we’ve already thoroughly expressed our love for jewelry that allows you to communicate (quite literally) with the outside world, sometimes it’s just as necessary to express yourself via non-literal means. The fashion world’s obsession with eyeballs of all sorts is well-documented, but we’ve found a particularly special piece that incorporates actual googly eyes. Check it out:
This woven neon beauty, adorned with faux pearls and everyone’s favorite childhood crafting go-to, googly eyes, comes courtesy of New York-based designer Venessa Arizaga. She’s dubbed it (rather appropriately, we think) the Eye Candy Necklace, and her tongue-in-cheek description of the piece on her e-commerce site says, “If you don’t know what eye candy is I’ll pay for your eye exam myself.” Touché, Venessa!
We see this whimsical piece as the ultimate statement necklace on top of an LBD or black romper, or perhaps atop a dark denim pantsuit and sexy sky-high sandals for maximum impact.
Eye candy necklace, $263; available at Venessa Arizaga.