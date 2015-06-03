Google Wants to Count the Calories in Your Food Instagrams

If you’re on Instagram, you’re not immune to the barrage of food photos that likely flood your feed 24/7, usually accompanied by a cutesy hashtag like #nom, #nomnom, or even an aggressive #nomnomnom. Now, it seems Google is ready to suck the fun out of it in the form of —wait for it—a calorie-counting app that specifically analyzes your food porn.

Im2Calories—which, to be fair, is actually meant to help folks lose weight—uses sophisticated algorithms to scan still photos of food, and estimate how many calories are on the plate, according to Popular Science.

If it seems like the best idea ever (or scariest—avocado toast isn’t exactly a free pass, people), consider this: The app uses food labels to get its data, which have been proven to be less than accurate and, at this stage, the app’s leader Kevin Murphy told Popular Science that it’s had some issues correctly pinpointing food.

Plus, the whole point of posting grub to Instagram is to make it look pretty—this has been proven by the style set who’ve aggressively co-opted seemingly mundane foods like bowls of berries, tacos, and giant cups of fro-yo and constantly make them look like works of art—so it seems unlikely people would want to publicly share photos simply to get a calorie count.

Im2Calories is still pretty far from a reality, though: Google only recently filed for a patent, so you can breathe easy uploading your Double Double Animal Style In-n-Out burgers. For now.