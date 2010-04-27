Google Temporarily Shutters Tavi for Posting Inappropriate Image

Photo: teenvogue.com

Seems now-14-year-old blogging sensation Tavi Gevinson is not immune to the perils of the web. Tavi-followers were met with an unnerving, “under review due to possible terms of service violations, currently only accessible to its author” message when they surfed over to Style Rookie yesterday.

On April 26, Google Blogger, the young fashion critic’s server of choice, shut the little lady down, according to WSJ’s blog, reportedly due to some images deemed inappropriate by the surprisingly prudish internet co.

The image in question? A Yohji Yamamoto ad from 1998 (presumably when the sometimes gray-haired teen was only two-years old) featuring model Maggie Rizer nude save for some ribbons, which the blogger posted on her b-day, April 22. Tavi wrote that it, seems appropriate for a birthday.” The images were posted after Gevinson relayed that she watched Empire Records and ate junk food and had cake.

The shut-down hardly seems proper punishment for the maybe-crime, and the blogger illustrated some age-appropriate angst, ranting via her now-accessible blog, Looks like it was the Yohji photo. Oh come ON. A follow up on her Twitter account revealed, Need my own domain, dammit! Then Ill post as many naked ads as I want! Not really! Thats kinda weird! Now whos the punk who turned me in!

Since Tavi-gate surfaced, Google submitted the following statement via WSJ.com, The blog in question was mistakenly taken down by our automated system. As soon as we became aware of this, we immediately reinstated it. We have reached out to the user and apologized for the inconvenience.

And what, you may wonder, was Yamamoto’s take on the whole affair whirling around the 12-year old advert? Yohji Yamamoto spokeswoman Coralie Gaultier shared her confounded take on the ordeal, Did (Google) explain why they found it offensive, because I really cant see in which way it is Its maybe more about the age of Tavi, adding that the picture was shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

Either way, style rookies and old-hands alike can breathe a collective sigh of relief that their favorite still-not-yet-old-enough-to-drive blogger is back to posting.