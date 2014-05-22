The Top Google Searches by State Are Hysterical

If you’ve ever wondered what most people in your home state are Googling, you’re now in luck! The team over at real estate blog Estately came up with the genius idea of figuring out what are the most widely Googled terms in each U.S. state, and the results are as hilarious as they are revealing. Check out their map:

Damn, Texas! The number one search term in the lone star state is “Do I have herpes?” (Note to self: condom use becomes of particular importance if we’re ever in Texas…) Meanwhile, Mississippi and Alabama perfectly encapsulate pretty much everything about the Southeast with the two terms “Twerking” and “God.”

In typically vanilla Maine style, the number one searched term in that state is “Cat pics.” (Really, guys?) People in Washington are really interested in unicorn tattoos, for reasons that will forever remain mysterious. Louisiana’s predilection for the show “Golden Girls” is just downright adorable. Also, shout-out to Connecticut for Googling “Wu-Tang Clan” so much!

Head over to Estately to check out the rest of the extremely detailed study. And note to self: Probably a good idea never to agree to marry a man from Alaska. Yikes.