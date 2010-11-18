Google Pulls Out All The Stops For Its Launch Of Boutiques.com

Google is the latest corporation to hop on the fashion site bandwagon, and boy, did it go all out for last night’s launch of Boutiques.com. The site creates a personalized shopping experience for each individual user by “analyzing” her style and pairing her with a “style genre.” Last night’s party used these genres as themes: The “classic” room boasted an Alice in Wonderland-esque super-sized chess board, the “romantic” room had a burlesque vibe (complete with a suspended hoop dancer) and the “street” served up some delicious tamales, street vendor style.

Last night also proved whether we like it or not that fashion bloggers have turned into bonafide celebrities. Susie Bubble, Jane Aldridge, Bryanboy and his bestie Rumi Neely all curated their own boutiques for the site, which feature their likes, dislikes, and items from their favorite designers and online stores. These guys were mingling in the roped-off VIP section of the party with the likes of Claire Danes, Anna Paquin, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Elizabeth Moss, Carey Mulligan, Kelly Osbourne and Jamie Lynn Sigler, who also each created her own boutique on Google’s site. Not only can you create your own store, you can easily shop or “follow” your celebrity style icons on the site as well.

The cool kid quota was more than filled: Alexa Chung looked amazing in a babydoll Proenza Schouler dress, Becka Diamond played host, and The Misshapes provided the music for most of the evening. Whether or not you like the new site but since you’re reading ours, we think you will one thing is for sure: Google knows how to throw one stylish party. See below for quotes from some of the event’s big personalities!

Jane’s Boutique



StyleCaster: What can we find in your Boutiques.com store?

Jane: Furs… vests, coats. Lots of fur!

StyleCaster: What’s your favorite thing to shop for online?

Jane: Since I live in Texas, I am always using Google to see when all of the new shoes come out because we don’t get a lot of them at home. Or it takes them longer to get there.

StyleCaster: What’s your number one Googled topic?

Jane: Art.

Jamie Lynn Sigler’s Boutique



StyleCaster: How excited are you about Boutiques.com?

Jamie: I love all of the vendors on the site, and I had so much fun setting up my boutique!

Susie Bubble’s Boutique



StyleCaster: What can we find in your Boutiques.com store?

Susie: Wow… everything. I can’t even begin to tell you. I just started using the site, so I’m not even sure that I did it right!

StyleCaster: What’s your favorite thing to shop for online?

Susie: Definitely not clothes; I guess I would say books.

StyleCaster: What’s your number one Googled topic?

Susie: Addresses.