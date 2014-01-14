StyleCaster
Share

This Funny Video Shows Us What It Might Be Like If Google Were An Actual Person

What's hot
StyleCaster

This Funny Video Shows Us What It Might Be Like If Google Were An Actual Person

Julie Gerstein
by

Google manages to handle all of our strange requests, all of our random queries—”Jay Z illuminati,” “wang alexander sale,” “actor magic mike”—so easily, so readily, and with so much accuracy. But imagine if Google weren’t a lightning fast search engine, but rather an actual human being. Or, more specifically, one grizzled middle-aged man sitting behind a desk answering our most bizarre questions one by one.

MORE: Breaking Down the 10 Most-Searched Fashion Brands of 2013, According to Google

This hilarious clip from College Humor chronicles what the human version of Google—his trials, his tribulations, and his very, very messy desk.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share