This Funny Video Shows Us What It Might Be Like If Google Were An Actual Person

Google manages to handle all of our strange requests, all of our random queries—”Jay Z illuminati,” “wang alexander sale,” “actor magic mike”—so easily, so readily, and with so much accuracy. But imagine if Google weren’t a lightning fast search engine, but rather an actual human being. Or, more specifically, one grizzled middle-aged man sitting behind a desk answering our most bizarre questions one by one.

MORE: Breaking Down the 10 Most-Searched Fashion Brands of 2013, According to Google

This hilarious clip from College Humor chronicles what the human version of Google—his trials, his tribulations, and his very, very messy desk.