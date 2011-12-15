Google It: The Royal Wedding Trumps The iPhone

Have you ever wondered what terms get searched on Google most often? And what they might say about society? Well, now we’ve got some answers. Today the Hollywood Reporter released the Google Zeitgeist 2011 Search List and honestly, the results aren’t that shocking.

The royal wedding took the lead for the fastest rising search, with the iPhone 5 in second place. No surprise there; who isn’t obsessed with good ol’ Kate and Will? And how can you stalk your favorite people without Instagram?

But what do you think of Kim Kardashian beating the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for most popular celebrity wedding? Sad? Yes. Unexpected? No. Justin Bieber was the leader of the pack when it came to most popular celebrity haircuts (we kind of wish there was a category for best false paternity claims).

But the true pitfall of contemporary society was revealed with the number one spot in fastest-rising people: Rebecca Black. With Courtney Stodden coming in for a strong third place finish. Excuse me while I die a little inside.

For a full list of the results, click here.