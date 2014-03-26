Here’s What the New Google Glass Will Look Like (Kind Of)

As you may have heard, Google Glass has teamed up with eyewear company Luxottica, the parent company to hip, well-known brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley. You may also know that, previously, Google Glass–far from being a stylish accessory embraced by the street style crowd–was little more than a piece of technology you wear on your face. Here’s what they look like:

Embed from Getty Images

Well, with the new partnership, we can expect the wearable technology to get a major aesthetic upgrade. “The two major proprietary brands of the group, Ray-Ban and Oakley… will be a part of the collaboration with Glass,” reads a statement from Luxottica sent to StyleCaster. “However, details about these new products will be disclosed at a later stage.”

All that being said, it’s somewhat safe to assume that the forthcoming version of Google Glass will, at least in some capacity, recall the highly wearable styles Ray-Ban (and Oakley) are so known for. We asked Luxottica for clarification on what the final product will look like, but all they would send over are shots of current styles, with the clarification that these are not exactly what the new Glass will look like.

Keeping that in mind, we’re excited to see what the brands come up with. Aviators that can video chat? Wayfarers that can text? The world is Google Glass’ design oyster!

