Links To Click: The NYFW Google Glass Craze, Kate Upton Ditches Fashion Week, More

1. Looks like Kate Upton has better plans than Fashion Week. Find out what she’s really up to. [Huffington Post] 2. Has everyone noticed a google glassses craze at fashion week ? First it’s Nina Garcia and now Diane von Furstenberg is joining the gang. The Cut went straight to the industry’s fashion shakers such as Anna Wintour and Ken Downing to get there thoughts. What do you think? [The Cut] 3. We all love a great sale and Elie Tahari is giving us a reason to shop away the fashion week stress. [Elie Tahari] 4. Subway is serving up more than fresh sandwiches for fashion week. Check out their project subway challenge where designers used sandwich wrappers to create fashionable looks. [Buzzfeed]

5. Francisco Costa dishes on his 10 years at Calvin Klein and Calvin as a boss. [Women’s Wear Daily] 6. Save the date! Rihanna‘s newest collaboration with MAC makeup will be available in October. [Beauty High] 7. We love a good makeover. See Meghan go from brunette to ombre. [Daily Makeover] 8. Since the weekend is nearing and fashion week is almost over, it’s time to celebrate. The Vivant has a list of hot spots you have to hit. [The Vivant] 9. J Crew has hit a speed bump with promotions pushing their net earnings down. [Women’s Wear Daily]