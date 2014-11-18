Google Glass Will Let You See Sex From Your Partner’s Perspective

If you’ve ever wondered what you look like when you have sex—and you’re looking for an option beyond some well-placed mirrors or home movies—you might be interested in this innovation. A new Google Glass app called “Glance” allows you to see sex from your partner’s perspective.

Here’s how it works: A couple, both wearing Google Glass, say the command “Okay, glass, it’s time.” Google Glass will then begin streaming what each partner is seeing to each other. To end the session, one person commands, “Okay Glass, pull out.” (Apropos, no?)

According to the app’s creators: “Glance lets you see two different perspectives, seamlessly. It changes the way you experience something personal. Like sex. It’s an experiment. We are learning on the fly. Having sex with Glance brings a completely new perspective.”

It isn’t just a live experience, either, as you will be able to save the footage to stream back later. For those worried about privacy, the app’s creators stress that the footage will only exist on an individual’s phone, and not on a larger app database.

“That’s why we’ve decided to upload anything to the cloud. And not host any videos. Not only that, but if you leave the app, everything disappears forever. Unless you deliberately save to your camera roll, everything is wiped.”

While Glance hasn’t launched yet, it’s now available as an app for the iPhone.

Creepy or totally awesome? Share your thoughts in the comments below!