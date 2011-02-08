Google Exec Wael Ghonim’s Tearful Video + More World News

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of world and regional news.
- In more Egypt news, Google executive Wael Ghonim was freed by Egyptian authorities on Monday. Soon after his release, he promptly joined protesters at central Cairo’s Tahrir Square. He is being called a hero in the cause of democracy. Ghonim “disappeared” on Jan. 28, the day after he made political remarks on his Facebook page. Watch the moving video of Ghonim below. (CNN)
- A mob of extremist Muslim protesters storm a courthouse and burn down two churches in Java, Indonesia. The violence came as a result of hearing that a Christian man was sentenced to only five years in jail for distributing leaflets deemed insulting to Islam. They believed the man deserved the death penalty for his “anti-muslin” actions. (BBC)
- Three teenage boys were shot and killed in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez yesterday. Authorities are now reporting that two of the boys were high school students in Texas. The boys were 16, 15 and 17 years of age. Little is known about the motives or potential suspects at this point. (CBS News)
- After four days of fighting between Thai and Cambodian soldiers over a lingering border dispute, there appeared to be a pause to the madness early this morning. Since Friday, reports say that seven have died and dozens of soldiers and civilians have been wounded. (New York Times)