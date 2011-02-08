Google Exec Wael Ghonim’s Tearful Video + More World News

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of world and regional news.

In more Egypt news, Google executive Wael Ghonim was freed by Egyptian authorities on Monday. Soon after his release, he promptly joined protesters at central Cairo’s Tahrir Square. He is being called a hero in the cause of democracy. Ghonim “disappeared” on Jan. 28, the day after he made political remarks on his Facebook page. Watch the moving video of Ghonim below. (CNN)