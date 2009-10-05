Google Chrome Introduces Designer Themes

The truth is, we love tech news almost as much as we love fashion news, so it is always most exciting when the two come together. The latest merger of our two loves comes in the form of skins for Google Chrome, Google’s web browser.

The tech company approached several artists and designers to produce themes for Chrome, giving your browsing experience a dose of style. Designers who participated include Anna Sui, Mulberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Vivienne Westwood, Chloè, and Oscar de la Renta.

Download your favorite here. Which one do you like best?

Anna Sui

Mulberry

Vivienne Westwood

Chloe