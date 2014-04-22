This Google Chrome Extension is ‘Literally’ Hilarious

If you’re anything like us you’re probably guilty of using the word “literally” to describe things that might not always be, well, literal. If, on the other hand, you’re a language zealot, it probably figuratively bugs the hell out of you.

Proving that there is an extension or app for everything, this new Google Chrome extension is sure to appeal to haters of the incorrect usage of the word “literally.” Made by app developer Mike Walker, this extension replaces the wildly overused word “literally” with the far less offensive “figuratively” on sites all across the Internet.

Most educated people know that the word “literally” should actually only be used when describing something that is true. On the other hand, “figuratively” should be used when describing something metaphorically.

It doesn’t work in every instance. For example, tweets and illustrations are immune to the extension’s magic. But it works enough to ease even the strictest grammar police. So if you’re the type of person who will figuratively have a heart attack the next time you see the word used incorrectly, you should download this browser extension.