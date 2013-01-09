Google Cancels Its Annual Davos Party. Where Are CEOs and World Leaders Supposed to Party Now?

The not so secret secret about the World Economic Forum, which takes place in Davos Switzerland each year in January, drawing world leaders to discuss pressing global economic issues, is that it has a party scene that rivals New York fashion week. At the center of it for almost a decade has been the decadent Google bash, held at the Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvedere, which in past years has drawn the likes of Queen Rania, Lauren Bush and hedge funder Steve Cohen. In 2006 the company served guests Château Margaux 1979, Château Gruaud Larose 1989 and magnums of 1990 Krug Champagne (regular size bottles sell for upwards of $200). For the 2008 bash DJ Norman Jay was flown in from Australia. In 2010 the party had an underwater theme, which extended to the decor and even staff costumes. In 2012 the company installed a “green” dance floor. Needless to say, this is one of those no expense spared kind of events.

Even during the depths of the recent recession the party went on, but this year the company has confirmed that the party has been cancelled. Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt is not expected to attend the elite annual gathering, but beyond that there has been no word as to why.

Think world leaders and CEOs will spend the extra time discussing the wealth gap and the global debt crisis? Think again. The real questions is who is going to step in and take the title of the “coolest” party of week. Sean Parker has been known to throw intimate parties in chalets. Accel Partners has an annual bash which the company spends months planning the wine list for. Each year the party showcases a particular year or varietal—one year for instance was all about Pinot Noir. A Davos insider told us that this year is going to be “all about the Indian companies,” particularly CII’s “Bollywood Night” party. Good luck getting on the list.