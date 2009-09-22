The Good Wife: Striking Close to Home

With the exception of the Obama marriage, there is something creepy-crawly about the thought of marrying a politician. You have to wear pantsuits, buy your husband hair products, and perfect the whole “I adore you, which is why I’m sitting behind you in this pantsuit” look. CBS’s new show titled The Good Wife showcases just that…and ends up being more of a cautionary tale than a political romp starring Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Julianna Margulies. Think a very large Band-Aid being ripped off every political wife who “stood by her man,” when maybe they didn’t completely want to.

Noth plays an Illinois state’s attorney accused of misusing money and involved in a sex scandal (what else do politicians do?), which eerily was filmed before the Gov. Rod Blagojevich embarrassment. It seems as though this is happening a bit too much lately, doesn’t it? Here’s a look back at some of the more salacious political scandals…

Eliot Spitzer, Former Democratic Governor of New York

Busted after spending over $80,000 on prostitutes over the course of several years, mostly with an escort service called the Emperor’s Club VIP. Spitzer resigned, is still married, and his former prostitute was offered $1 million to pose for Hustler.

Bill Clinton, Former President of the United States

Although there have been plenty of affairs throughout political history, few involved a beret, a cigar, and a Gap dress…at least all together. After admitting to a fling with an office intern named Monica Lewinsky, Clinton was impeached, making him the second president ever to be impeached. He is now in the shadow of wife Hillary, who is now a U.S. Secretary of State. Proof that you don’t have to always be the woman behind the man.

John Edwards Former North Carolina Senator

Edwards’ wife couldn’t partake in the popular sex scandal press conference, where she stood firmly behind her man; she was in the hospital. The former senator admitted to having sexual relations with a campaign worker while his wife was sick with cancer. His mistress, Rielle Hunter, then cashed in on her 15 minutes by appearing on a multitude of tabloid covers.