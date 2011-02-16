Good Internships are Only Getting Harder to Find

Everyone knows that a good internship can be hard to find, but it seems that now more so than ever you have to be a model, actress, pro athlete, or future royalty to edge your way in.

Sean Avery dove right into his internship at Vogue, sparking the wave of extremely over (wrongly?) qualified interns to come.

Recently, it was rumored that Coco Rocha was inquiring about also interning at the famed magazine. Rocha was able to squash those rumors in the very same day.

Star spawn Tallulah Willis is “spending some time” over at Harpers’ Bazaar although she’s technically not an intern. Probably because she’s only 15.

Well, Vogue‘s at it again, trying to collect the highest profile underlings. According to The Hidnu, Anna Wintour has offered Kate Middleton a sabbatical in New York. Sabbatical definitely has a better ring to it than internship, but maybe that’s what you get when you’re dating the Prince of England.