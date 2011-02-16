Good Girl Gone… Futuristic

I think Rihanna would answer the above question: Judy Jetson.

The singer was seen last night on her way to Allegra Versace’s 23rd birthday party at the Gramcery Park Hotel. Talk about enjoying a night out on the town. Rihanna has become a style icon in the celebrity fashionista circuit. Her edgy hair cuts, outfits, and bold makeup can amount for that status. The Carribean-native turned rockstar has definitely come a long way from flip flops and bathing suits to white power coats and stilettos. I can appreciate how she balanced this outfit: exposed on the bottom, bearing some leg and covered on top, but I am going to have to pose to the same question I asked Estelle last week. Are the sunglasses really neccesary at 2AM? And the gloves, why?