It’s Good to be a Branson: Sam Branson and Isabella Calthorpe Marry In Lavish Five-Day Affair in South Africa

While Americans can’t wait to gawk at paparazzi pictures (probably taken via helicopter) of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s long-awaited wedding, Brits are more than happy checking out the A-list nuptials of Sam Branson and Isabella Calthorpe. If these names don’t mean anything to you, they certainly do across the pond. Branson’s father Sir Richard is a world famous business magnate, CEO of the Virgin group, owner of the exclusive Necker Island in the Caribbean, and is worth a staggering $4.6 billion. Meanwhile, Calthorpe is an actress, model, and (naturally) the daughter of a wealthy aristocratic family, and has previously been linked to Prince William.

Britain’s leading celebrity mag Hello! got exclusive access to the event (which was on March 6), and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the affair that is being dubbed the “nearly Royal Wedding” of 2013.

The Location: When you’re a Branson, the sky is the limit—and chances are, wherever you want to get married, your father owns a massive amount of land there. The couple got married at Ulusaba Private Game Reserve, located in South Africa (owned by daddy). If you didn’t have such an amazing connection, renting out one of the lodges (which holds 22 to 25 guests) goes for around $20,000 a night. That’s merely one of the expenses for hosting an event here. The reserve borders Kruger National Park, one of the most famous parks in South Africa.

The A-List Guests: There were plenty of real royals on location for the five day affair. Some of the 145 guests included Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Kate Winslet, famous TV presenter Brian Cox, “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia (yes, she’s still around, people), and Cressida Bonas, Calthorpe’s sister who also happens to have a very famous boyfriend of her own: Prince Harry (who didn’t attend the wedding). Clearly, the Calthorpe girls were raised with one thing in mind—marrying well—and there’s nothing wrong with that. Princess Beatrice was particularly overwhelmed, stating, “The ceremony was so emotional and beautiful. Sam did so well not crying, but none of the rest of us can say the same. There was hardly any point in wearing make-up.”

The Attire: The bride wore a gorgeous, simple, and of course custom made white gown by wedding dress doyenne Monique Lhuillier. Although we’re not sure of its exact price, these gowns generally retail for a whopping $15,000 and above. To keep with the white theme, the dashing Branson wore a white three-piece suit with satin lapels and a white tie. Guests’ attire ran the gamut from floral to monochromatic, but one thing is for—it was all very expensive.

Activities: Obviously, since the celebration was five days, there were plenty of planned activities. Some of them included safaris, bongo lessons, themed parties, and “bush Olympics,” which we’re pretty sure just means competitive games. Oh, to be playing capture the flag with a bunch of royals on a glamorous African reserve. The week of fun was capped off with the sunset wedding ceremony. All of it was planned by Alexia Hargrave, Sir Richard’s former PR machine.