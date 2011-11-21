The Good, The Bad & The Weird From Last Night’s AMAs

Last night at the American Music Awards celebrities hit the red carpet in a variety of looks that had us oohing, aahing, and gasping in horror. While some, like Nicki Minaj, made a statement with bold colors and dramatic silhouettes, others fell flat in boring dresses or overpowering patterns.
Click through the slideshow above for our take on the best and worst dressed at last night's event.
Hit! Nicki Minaj goes bold with her green skirt, but manages to pull the look together by laying low with her accessories.
Hit! Heidi Klum's dress is cute and playful. The cutouts add a little edge to what would otherwise be a safe wardrobe choice.
Miss. The exaggerated shoulders and multitudes of colors and patterns combined with Manika's perm is reminiscent of an 80s prom on acid (and not in a good way).
Miss. Jenny McCarthy's bubble-skirt dress is too young for her and the plain purple paired with uninspiring accessories creates a boring, heave look.
Miss. The stripes and shimmer of Julie Bowen's dress is unflattering and not up to the fashionista's usual standards.
Hit! This adorable white mini is perfect on Vanessa Minnillo and paired with her simple platforms creates an easy-going beachy look.
Hit! Selena Gomez looks adorable and mature in this gorgeous silk gown.
Miss. Jennifer Morrison's matronly white dress does nothing for her figure and, combined with her blonde locks, leaves her looking washed out.
Miss. We appreciate Katy Perry's love for pushing boundaries and fostering a sense of individual style, but this dress is too tight around her bust and the pattern is one big question mark.
Hit! Taylor Swift looks demure and beautiful in this gown. Her simple 'do balances out the glitz of her dress, which makes a statement without going over-the-top.
